Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.1%

Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene delivery technologies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.57 billion in 2023 to $4.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced understanding of genetic diseases, advancements in cell therapy, evolution of nanotechnology, growth of gene therapy trials, research funding increase.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gene delivery technologies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine development, regulatory framework enhancements, proliferation of gene therapy, expansion of non-viral delivery systems.

Growth Driver Of The Gene Delivery Technologies Market

The increasing number of cell and gene therapies is expected to propel the growth of the gene delivery technologies market going forward. Cell and gene therapies refer to medical treatments that aim to cure or alleviate diseases by altering a patient's body's genetic and cellular makeup. The increasing number of cell and gene therapies is mainly driven by advancements in gene editing technologies, playing a critical role in developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gene delivery technologies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN NV, Horizon Discovery Group Co, OriGene Technologies Inc., Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC.

Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the gene delivery technologies market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Mode: Biological, Chemical, Physical

2) By Method: Ex Vivo, In Vivo, In Vitro

3) By Application: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccines, Research

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gene delivery technologies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global gene delivery technologies market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the gene delivery technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Definition

Gene delivery technologies refer to methods that are used to introduce foreign genetic material, such as DNA or RNA, into cells, where the goal of gene delivery is to transfer the genetic material into the target cells. These technologies are commonly used in treating diseases or disorders caused by changed gene-like mutations or an inherited gene.

Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gene Delivery Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gene delivery technologies market size, gene delivery technologies market drivers and trends, gene delivery technologies market major players, gene delivery technologies competitors' revenues, gene delivery technologies market positioning, and gene delivery technologies market growth across geographies. The gene delivery technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

