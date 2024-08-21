Ausable Funds Supports EnerCom’s Energy Investment Conference

Veteran-owned firm celebrates the 29th anniversary of the leading energy conference

DENVER, CO, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, is pleased to support and celebrate the 29th annual Energy Investment Conference hosted by EnerCom in the heart of the oil and gas sector in the foothills of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.“Our firm, its affiliates, and many family members have deep roots, expertise, and investments in the energy sector – across the US and the rest of the global emerging markets. The majority of developing nations are deeply tied to natural resources. They are either a net importer of them, or a net exporter. For example, China produces roughly half of their oil needs, and then imports the other half from emerging market nations such as Russia, and others in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in order to meet domestic demand for this key energy resource,” commented Ed Luzine, the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.The first planned mutual fund of Ausable Funds intends to invest in a range of securities across numerous industrial sectors, in many developing regions of the world. A significant number of those investments will be in the natural resources sector – including oil, natural gas, and other sources of energy.“EnerCom’s Energy Investment Conference allows us the opportunity to meet with the CEOs leading the American Energy Renaissance, some of the best research analysts of the sector, sophisticated investors, new technology leaders, and numerous c-suite executives from emerging markets focused energy firms,” he added.About EnerCom, Inc.:Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.Learn more at: http://www.enercominc.com/ Contact us: (303) 296-8834About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the late 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, defense, consumer goods, textiles, and banking.Learn more at: http://www.wytrwalindustries.com/ Contact us: info@wytrwalindustries.comAbout Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a service-disabled combat veteran, and a female Hispanic owned business that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa in 2024. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers.The firm will integrate the skill sets of Veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, actor, and former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Affiliates of Ausable Funds owned by Mr. Luzine and other family members have over 100 years of experience in the energy sector. His great-grandfather was the founder and CEO of the Wytrwal Coal and Oil Company.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities, and to support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, analytics, and international finance.Ausable Funds is based in Miami, Florida, with operations in New York.

