Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glucagon-like peptide 1 market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.51 billion in 2023 to $21.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of diabetes, focus on improved diabetes management, patient preference for injectable therapies, clinical efficacy and safety profiles, advancements in diabetes research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The glucagon-like peptide 1 market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of oral glp-1 therapies, focus on personalized medicine, integration in diabetes treatment algorithms, patient-centric approaches in healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the global glucagon-like peptide 1 market going forward. Diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar, or blood glucose, is too high. Glucagon-like peptide 1 is a medication used to treat conditions such as type 2 diabetes that may lead to weight loss and improved blood sugar.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the glucagon-like peptide 1 market include Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Co, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the global glucagon-like peptide 1 market. Major companies operating in the glucagon-like peptide 1 market are launching new and innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus, Other Types

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the glucagon-like peptide 1 market in 2023. The regions covered in the glucagon-like peptide 1 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Market Definition

Glucagon-like peptide 1 refers to a type of amino acid hormone of peptide that is produced in the L-cells of the intestinal epithelial endocrine. Glucagon-like peptide 1 is used to treat diseases and conditions such as diabetes and obesity respectively.

Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on glucagon-like peptide 1 market size, glucagon-like peptide 1 market drivers and trends, glucagon-like peptide 1 market major players, glucagon-like peptide 1 competitors' revenues, glucagon-like peptide 1 market positioning, and glucagon-like peptide 1 market growth across geographies.

