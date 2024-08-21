Halal Ingredients Global Market 2024 To Reach $395.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 3.5%

Halal Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The halal ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $332.62 billion in 2023 to $344.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to extreme weather conditions, stringent emission regulations, infrastructure development, consumer focus on energy efficiency, fluctuations in crude oil prices, and renewable energy integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The halal ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $395.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for biofuels, focus on reducing carbon footprint, smart heating systems, government regulations on fuel quality, and growth in residential construction.

Growth Driver Of The Halal Ingredients Market

The rise in demand for halal processed food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the halal ingredients market going forward. The food and beverage industry are a group of companies involved in transforming raw agricultural goods into consumer food products, ranging from packaging to preparing, transporting, and serving food or beverages. The use of halal ingredients in the food and beverages industry ensures health benefits, cleanliness, purity, and safety guaranteeing superior quality products, resulting in a rise in demand for halal ingredients.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the halal ingredients market include Barentz B.V., Symrise AG, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Purecircle Ltd., Halagel (M) Sdn. Bhd., ADM Barentz B.V.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the halal ingredients Market. Major companies operating in the halal ingredients market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ingredients For the Food And Beverage Industry, Ingredients For the Pharmaceutical Industry, Ingredients For the Cosmetics Industry

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

Geographical Insights: Middle East Leading The Market

Middle East was the largest region in the halal ingredients market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global halal ingredients market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the halal ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Halal Ingredients Market Definition

Halal ingredients refer to ingredients that are free from all components of the prohibited list of Muslims from consuming according to Islamic law. These ingredients are processed, produced, made, manufactured, and stored using utensils, equipment, and/or machinery that have been cleansed according to Islamic law.

