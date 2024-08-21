PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 Gatchalian asks ERC to explain October rate hike Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to explain its approval of an increase in electricity rate beginning October this year in a bid to ensure that the hike is justified. "We need to ensure that any pass-through charges are justified so that any increase in electricity prices does not unduly burden consumers," Gatchalian said. The ERC had earlier granted the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) application for the power distribution company to adjust the rates of power it generates from natural gas-fired power plants. Based on the ERC resolution, Meralco is authorized to reflect the adjusted rates from the gas-fired power plants of First Gas Power Corp. and FGP Corp. starting in October. The rate hike is expected to amount to 32 to 33 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh) monthly for 12 months. As the vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, Gatchalian said that the ERC should investigate the price of LNG contracted by the gas plants, which led to the increase. "Importante na masiguro natin na lahat ng pinapasang bayarin sa mga consumers ay nasa katwiran at hindi pwedeng pasa lang nang pasa ang ERC," he emphasized. Gatchalian hiniling sa ERC na ipaliwanag ang pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente para sa Oktubre Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na ipaliwanag ang pag-apruba nito sa pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente simula Oktubre ng taong ito sa hangaring matiyak na makatwiran ang pagtaas. "Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang anumang pass-through charges ay makatwiran upang ang anumang pagtaas sa presyo ng kuryente ay hindi masyadong pabigat sa mga mamimili," sabi ni Gatchalian. Nauna nang inaprubahan ng ERC ang pagtataas ng rate ng Meralco kasunod ng nakukuha nitong mas mataas ring suplay mula sa natural gas-fired power plants. Batay sa resolusyon ng ERC, pinapayagan nito ang Meralco na i-reflect sa electricity bill ang adjusted rates mula sa gas-fired power plants ng First Gas Power Corp. at FGP Corp. simula sa Oktubre. Inaasahang aabot sa 32 hanggang 33 sentimos ang rate hike kada kilowatt-hour (kWh) buwan-buwan sa loob ng 12 buwan. Bilang vice-chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, sinabi ni Gatchalian na dapat imbestigahan ng ERC ang presyo ng LNG na kinontrata ng mga planta ng gas na humantong sa pagtataas ng singil. "Importante na masiguro natin na ang lahat ng pinapasang bayarin sa mga konsyumer ay nasa katwiran at hindi pwedeng basta lang ipinapasa ng ERC," sabi ng senador.

