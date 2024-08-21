Guidewires Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

Guidewires Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The guidewires market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand in developed healthcare markets, adoption of endoscopic procedures, evolving materials and coatings, increased focus on patient safety, and development of specialty guidewires.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The guidewires market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and specialty devices, focus on patient safety and efficacy, demand in emerging economies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth in minimally invasive surgeries

Growth Driver Of The Guidewires Market

The rising number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the guidewires market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a condition or disease that lasts for more than a year and requires ongoing medical treatments. Guidewires are used to assist in the treatment of heart disease which is a chronic disease by reaching the heart through the blood vessels. The guidewires market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in technology.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the guidewires market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc.

Technological advancements adopted for guidewires are a key trend in the guidewires market. Major companies in the guidewires market have adopted a new and innovative guidewire with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Interventional Guidewires, Diagnostic Guidewires

2) By Material: Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Hybrid, Other Materials

3) By Coating: Coated, Non-Coated

4) By Application: Coronary Guidewires, Peripheral Guidewires, Urology Guidewires, Radiology Guidewires, Neurovascular Guidewires, Gastroenterology Guidewires, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the guidewires market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global guidewires market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the guidewires market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Guidewires Market Definition

Guidewires refer to a thin wire that is used to understand the placement of a catheter during a minimally invasive medical procedure. Guidewires are used to enter the vascular systems while conducting minimally invasive procedures to access the desired part of the body.

Guidewires Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Guidewires Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on guidewires market size, guidewires market drivers and trends, guidewires market major players, guidewires competitors' revenues, guidewires market positioning, and guidewires market growth across geographies. The guidewires market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

