FEMA Teams Visit Local Neighborhoods to Help Residents Apply for Disaster Assistance

SIOUX FALLS – FEMA teams will begin visiting neighborhoods in Davison, Lincoln, Turner, and Union counties starting this week to help residents who received damage from recent severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding apply for disaster assistance.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will work in coordination with state and county emergency management. The teams help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to community resources.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing or vests. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

Residents do not have to meet with FEMA in person to apply for assistance.

Additional ways to apply for disaster assistance with FEMA

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

