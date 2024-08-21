FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Support Vermont Communities after Severe Storms and Flooding on July 9-11, 2024

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA are going door-to-door, canvassing neighborhoods in Barre City and St. Johnsbury today, helping impacted residents register for FEMA disaster assistance. DSA teams will be in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties in the days ahead.

Team members are visiting homes, schools, nonprofits and communities with limited access. They are also meeting with local officials and community leaders to identify disaster-related issues and unmet needs.

DSA teams can help survivors register for assistance, update their information and assist with referrals to voluntary agency partners. They may give residents the opportunity to use a tablet to register or offer to enter information on their behalf.

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money. DSA staff wear a FEMA identification badge with a photograph – a FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone register, they may ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information.

People affected by the flooding in the impacted counties don’t have to wait for a DSA crew to register for assistance. Survivors can also register in one of the following ways: