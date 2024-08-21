Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Santa Clara Pueblo

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Santa Clara Pueblo to supplement the Tribal Nation’s recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred June 20-21, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the Santa Clara Pueblo and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Santa Clara Pueblo.

James B. McPherson has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the Santa Clara Pueblo. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments. 

 

