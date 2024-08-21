NEBRASKA, August 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Katrina Cervany, (402) 326-3179, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

Gov. Pillen Announces Receipt of Federal Aid for May 20 – June 3 Storms

LINCOLN, NE – At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, a federal disaster declaration has been granted that will trigger the release of funds to assist multiple Nebraska counties impacted by a series of storms May 20 – June 3.

Counties eligible for funding include Burt, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Howard, Keith, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders and Washington. For the timeframe indicated above, those counties sustained significant damage resulting from severe thunderstorms, high winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.

Lincoln County, which was included in a state disaster declaration, did not qualify for inclusion in the federal request, due to not meeting the threshold for federal aid.