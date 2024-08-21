MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Friday, July 12, 2024, at approximately 2:52 a.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Danzell Hall, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 41-year-old Michael Grayton of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 24106550

