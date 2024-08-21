Gov. Pillen Announces Receipt of Federal Aid for May 20 – June 3 Storms
CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529
Katrina Cervany, (402) 326-3179, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency
Gov. Pillen Announces Receipt of Federal Aid for May 20 – June 3 Storms
LINCOLN, NE – At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, a federal disaster declaration has been granted that will trigger the release of funds to assist multiple Nebraska counties impacted by a series of storms May 20 – June 3.
Counties eligible for funding include Burt, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Howard, Keith, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders and Washington. For the timeframe indicated above, those counties sustained significant damage resulting from severe thunderstorms, high winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding.
Lincoln County, which was included in a state disaster declaration, did not qualify for inclusion in the federal request, due to not meeting the threshold for federal aid.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.