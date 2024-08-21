WALGREENS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - WBA

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 10, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WBA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 12, 2023 to June 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Walgreens and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wba/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 10, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Walgreens and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 27, 2024, the Company released its 3Q2024 financial results that were well below expectations and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, due in part to the “significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends.”

On this news, the price of Walgreens’ shares fell over 22%, from a closing price of $15.66 per share on June 26, 2024 to $12.19 per share on June 27, 2024.

The case is Bhaila v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., No. 24-cv-05907.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.