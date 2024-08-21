Submit Release
Westminster / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1005543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume                            

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 at 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 13, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Shloma Jacob

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement on I-91 in Brattleboro (Windham County). The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at 114 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. Shloma Jacob (21) from Brooklyn, NY, was identified as the operator and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours. Jacob was also issued a VCVC (Ticket) for violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1004 with a $724 fine.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

