Westminster / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1005543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024 at 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 13, Brattleboro
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Shloma Jacob
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement on I-91 in Brattleboro (Windham County). The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at 114 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. Shloma Jacob (21) from Brooklyn, NY, was identified as the operator and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours. Jacob was also issued a VCVC (Ticket) for violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1004 with a $724 fine.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
