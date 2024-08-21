(left) ’14 Alex Henry and Bill Westfall’s ceremony was officiated by Father Roc O’Connor, who also officiated the marriage of Alex’s parents. Alex is a teacher.

(right) ’14 Connor Ness and Lauren Johnson wed in Powell Butte, Oregon, with five Zag groomsmen. Conner is a financial consultant at Fidelity Investments and Lauren is a registered dietitian at Peace Health.

’16 Kimberly Grome and ’16, ’18 Austin Portch had nearly 50 Zags attend their wedding at St. Al’s. Kimberly is a physician assistant at Summit Cancer Centers and Austin is a mental health counselor and supervisor at Frontier Behavioral Health.

(left) ’17 Lauren Frishholz and ’13 Travis Forbes married at the Chateau Rive in Spokane. Lauren is a certified public accountant and Travis is a nurse practitioner.

(right) ’17 Natalie Hoebing and ’17 Michael Rossi married in Scottsdale, Ariz. Natalie is a financial adviser manager at Vanguard and Michael is a principal aeronautical engineer at Northrop Grumman.

(left) ’18 Kyra Elan and ’15 Colten Cain married in Hood River, Oregon.

(right) ’19 Madelyn Healy and Harrison Kane tied the knot in San Diego.

’19 Sabrina Williams and ’19 ’20 Will Foley’s marriage was officiated by Father Craig Hightower at Beacon Hill in Spokane.

’20 Taylor Gemmet and ’20 Anthony Rodman wed in Los Cabos, Mexico, surrounded by fellow Zags. Taylor is a customer success manager at CommerceIQ and Anthony works at Deloitte.