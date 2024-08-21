CBP officers seize $400K worth of cocaine in two enforcement actions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted two loads of alleged cocaine with a combined street value of approximately $400,034.

“These subsequent cocaine seizures illustrate the seriousness of the narcotics threat our CBP officers face on a daily basis as they continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture and their efforts have yielded these recent significant narcotic seizures,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 21 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 31-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2006 International. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered nine packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 20.96 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure took place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 20-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2006 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered four packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 8.99 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the two seizures is approximately $279,936 and $120,098 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.