Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Mexia

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Mexia, the Mexia Economic Development Corporation, and Mexia Downtown will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, August 27.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Mexia, we will ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Mexia workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Mexia will join 63 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

The event is free, and musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in-person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Mexia

Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 PM

Mexia Economic Development Corporation

Board Room

214 Sherman Street

Mexia, Texas 76667

To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_Mexia

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/2656376751210051

Questions may be directed to: Stacey Bush, Chief Administrative Officer, Mexia Economic Development Corporation, (254) 562-7900, sbush@mexiaedc.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities