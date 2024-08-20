New Accessible Dock Opens at Katepwa Point Provincial Park, Enhancing Inclusivity in Outdoor Recreation

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 20, 2024

A new, fully accessible dock has officially opened at Katepwa Point Provincial Park, part of the province's ongoing commitment to making outdoor recreation more inclusive and enjoyable for park visitors.

The new dock is designed with universal accessibility in mind. It features a gently sloping ramp, non-slip surfaces, and a specialized transfer system that allows for seamless access from a wheelchair to a paddle boat or other water vessel like kayaks and canoes.

"We are incredibly proud to open this accessible dock, which provides an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to experience the joy of being on the water," MLA for Last Mountain-Touchwood Travis Keisig said on behalf of Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. "Government has been improving accessibility within our park system and this dock is another example of our ongoing commitment to making our parks open and welcoming for everyone. We thank all our partners for helping to make this facility a reality here at Katepwa."

The total cost for the project was $88,000, made possible through a combination of provincial funding and generous contributions from community partners, including Sask Trails Association and TransCanada Trail.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this new accessible dock at Katepwa Point, a project that represents our commitment to making Saskatchewan's natural beauty accessible to everyone," Saskatchewan Trails Association President David Powell said. "This dock provides safe and easy access to the water for people with disabilities, parents with strollers and seniors using walkers, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy the park and beach. This enhancement also enriches the trail experience, connecting our communities to the great outdoors in a more inclusive way."

The installation of the accessible dock is part of a broader initiative to improve accessibility throughout provincial parks, with future plans including upgraded pathways, additional seating areas and enhanced signage.

Katepwa Point Provincial Park, a small, day-use park located in the Qu'Appelle Valley.

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks offer a variety of options for visitors with disabilities including accessible campsites, beach wheelchairs at most parks, accessible hiking trails and accessible swimming pools at Buffalo Pound and Pike Lake Provincial Parks.

