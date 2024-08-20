Planetarium Labs Announces Pre-Registration for Immortal Rising 2 Following Successful Closed Beta Tests

Pre-Registration for Immortal Rising 2 will run for about 3 weeks and will offer rewards such as 3,000 free equipment summons and ORB

Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs is thrilled to announce the start of pre-registration for Immortal Rising 2, its highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed Immortal Rising franchise. The original game achieved over 2 million downloads and became the highest-grossing app in the simulation genre during its debut year. The pre-registration period will run for about three weeks, offering players a chance to sign up early and secure exclusive in-game rewards, including 3,000 free equipment summons to use at launch, giving them a significant head start.



Immortal Rising

This announcement comes on the heels of a highly successful second Closed Beta Test (CBT), which saw participation from players in 45 countries. The CBT achieved impressive retention rates, with Day 1 retention standing at around 75%, and Day 3 at 65%. Additionally, a survey among participants revealed overwhelmingly positive feedback, with 88% expressing a positive gameplay experience and 90% stating they are eager to play the game when it officially launches.

“We are very excited for the upcoming launch of Immortal Rising 2,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “Achieving such high retention rates is a rare and strong indicator that our game resonates with players. We're confident that it will captivate gamers around the world, offering an unparalleled gaming experience.”



Immortal Rising Image 2

Since the announcement of Immortal Rising 2, the community has grown to over 150,000 members in just under two months, underscoring the excitement and anticipation surrounding the game. This sequel builds on the success of its predecessor, featuring enhanced stylish combat action, an isometric view, diverse skill tree combinations, engaging guild content, and sustainable tokenomics. The game is developed by the original team at Bad Beans, including the lead game designer from the indie hit Dave the Diver, a Steam sensation that sold 1 million copies in just 10 days.

Pre-registration for Immortal Rising 2 begins on August 19. Players who pre-register will gain early access to exclusive rewards. In addition, community events will be announced via Immortal Rising 2 Discord to celebrate the pre-registration, alongside new missions introduced via Immortal Vault, a quest platform where users can claim ORB by completing social quests. Gamers will be able to use ORB as mileage points for upcoming milestones such as the grand launch, which is slated to take place in the following weeks, launching on Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

To get the latest details on the pre-registration, join the growing Immortal Rising 2 community, follow the game on X and join the Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com