U.S. Chamber, Canadian Chamber Call for Action to Avert Devastating Rail Stoppage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following statement urging the prevention of a rail stoppage in Canada is attributed to Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and The Honorable Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Chamber of Commerce are calling on the Government of Canada to immediately intervene to avert a disruption in the Canadian rail network. A stoppage of rail service will be devastating to Canadian businesses and families and impose significant impacts on the U.S. economy.

"Significant two-way trade and deeply integrated supply chains between Canada and the United States mean that any significant rail disruption will jeopardize the livelihoods of workers across multiple industries on both sides of the border. The Government of Canada must take action to ensure goods continue to move reliably between our two countries."