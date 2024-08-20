Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston to Honor New Edition Sept. 6 & 7

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a series of events celebrating Boston R&B group New Edition. The City of Boston will honor the legendary group—founded in Roxbury in 1978—and their profound impact on both the community and music industry on Sept. 6 and 7.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the City will host a mural unveiling and street dedication in Roxbury. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the members of New Edition will participate in community events for seniors and youth, and the weekend will culminate with HOMEMADE, a free concert on City Hall Plaza featuring over 20 local artists and a guest performance from New Edition.

“Music brings communities together,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am thrilled to honor New Edition and celebrate local talent with HOMEMADE. I look forward to recognizing these legendary Boston artists for their contributions to our community’s arts and culture.”

“Being from the city of champions is an honor and we are truly appreciative of the foundation that was laid for us in Boston,” said Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition. “We cannot express what it means to travel the world, doing what we love to do at the highest of levels and accomplishing so many great things while never forgetting where we came from. Continuing to make sure that we are positive role models for Boston’s new generations is what life is all about. Lastly, and most importantly, being able to give back to our community by helping others is how we turn our gifts and talents into purpose!”

On Friday, Sept. 6, Mayor Wu will unveil a New Edition mural designed and painted by Roxbury-based artist Lee “Square” Beard, located at the corner of Ambrose and Albany Streets in Roxbury.

Beard has been a multidisciplinary artist for 17 years. Beard, also known as SOEMS, attended the Boston Arts Academy and began his career in the graffiti scene in the early 2000s. Since then, he has been continually active in the city’s mural landscape. While Beard’s wide range of work includes graphic illustration, murals, brand strategy, and stage and prop designs, he is primarily known for his precise, swift lettering. Beard believes art is a collaborative experience and is proud of being a member of the “GN Crew,” which creates public art installations.

“It is truly an honor to be the artist to point out some of the many impactful moments, emotions, and classic vibes that New Edition accomplished,” said Lee “Square” Beard. “They have done the work to the point of sheer brilliance, and I am truly humbled to be as accurate as I can in showcasing this. With the ups and downs that come with being in the entertainment industry, it’s beautiful that all members can come together."

During the mural unveiling, Mayor Wu will unofficially dedicate Ambrose Street as New Edition Way and declare Sept. 9 New Edition Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m., New Edition and the City will host a breakfast for seniors and participate in a community backpack giveaway at the Orchard Garden Boys & Girls Club of Boston. The Boys & Girls Club, located at 2 Dearborn St., is on the site of one of New Edition’s first practice spaces.

“It is such an honor to be able to celebrate one of the most iconic groups to ever come out of the city of Boston,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “We are truly excited to bring the community together to recognize the impact New Edition has had both locally and worldwide. We hope this sets the precedent for how we honor our own moving forward.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:00 p.m., the City of Boston will host HOMEMADE, a concert on City Hall Plaza featuring performances from a variety of local artists, all included on the City of Boston’s Dear Summer Mixtape. Attendees can expect everything from Dorchester-based hip-hop artist Kei to pop, R&B, and soul from Brighton’s Julia Chisholm, as well as a guest performance by New Edition. The lineup is as follows:

Amandi

Caliph

Dan DeCristofaro of the Blue Light Bandits

Heyssis

Jill McCracken

Julia Chisholm

Kei

Knszwrth (DJ)

L'Duke (DJ)

Leo the Kind

Miranda Rae

Najee Janey

Mez (DJ)

Mint Green

Radical One

ReaL P (DJ)

Sança ​

Tokyo Tramps

ToriTori

Uche Malik

UgoBoy

Vintage Lee

Wayup Rui

Zola Simone

HOMEMADE is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. Food trucks and water will be available onsite. Backpacks are prohibited. Please note that the lineup is subject to change.

More information on the City’s New Edition celebration events can be found here.

