Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3005361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024 / 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Foxglove Run, Town of Duxbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property

ACCUSED: Tristan Pierce

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

VICTIM: Donald Smith Jr.

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a stolen motorcycle from a residence in the Town of Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Tristan Pierce, 28, had the motorcycle unlawfully towed from a private property that was not under his ownership or control. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 10, 2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.