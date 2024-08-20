Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3005361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024 / 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Foxglove Run, Town of Duxbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property

 

ACCUSED: Tristan Pierce                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Donald Smith Jr.

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a stolen motorcycle from a residence in the Town of Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Tristan Pierce, 28, had the motorcycle unlawfully towed from a private property that was not under his ownership or control. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 10, 2024 / 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

