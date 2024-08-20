Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024 / 1957 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Foxglove Run, Town of Duxbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Taking of Tangible Personal Property
ACCUSED: Tristan Pierce
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
VICTIM: Donald Smith Jr.
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified of a stolen motorcycle from a residence in the Town of Duxbury. Investigation revealed that Tristan Pierce, 28, had the motorcycle unlawfully towed from a private property that was not under his ownership or control. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 10, 2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.