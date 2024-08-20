SACRAMENTO — As part of the Newsom Administration’s key priorities to bolster the state’s wildfire response and resilience efforts, CAL FIRE has announced grants for 94 local wildfire prevention projects across California, supported by $90.8 million in funding.
Over the last five years, CAL FIRE has awarded more than $450 million in its Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to over 450 projects across the state.
You just read:
State selects and funds 94 wildfire projects to build community and climate resilience
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.