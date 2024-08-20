ZTX Token Used for Over $100K Worth of Medical Services In Japan

ZTX and Frontier commemorate a milestone accomplishment with a special campaign held during the WebX Japan crypto conference

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, is commemorating a milestone achievement with its Japanese partner Frontier, a leading Japanese operator and distributor of regenerative medicine.

Previously, ZTX had announced a partnership with Frontier to offer its native ZTX token as a payment method for medical treatments administered by Frontier. That partnership has led to the $ZTX token being used by consumers to acquire more than $100,000 USD worth of exosome treatments in Japan across three months.

To celebrate this growth in real-world usage of the ZTX token, the two partner companies are collaborating on a special promotional campaign during the upcoming WebX crypto conference in Tokyo, August 28-29, 2024. Consumers who desire to purchase exosome treatments at a 50% discount using the ZTX token may contact the ZTX team via its X account.

Minimum purchase order for a single treatment will start at $1,000 worth of $ZTX, and consumers who commit to the treatment will convene at a clinic in Tokyo on August 29th and undergo the treatment together, which takes less than a minute for each individual. Following the treatment, ZTX will host a happy hour, with details to be communicated exclusively to committed consumers in the buildup to WebX Japan.

Mitsu Hamada, a crypto investor and ZTX token holder based in Tokyo, commented: “As a long term ZTX holder, I am excited that the ZTX team is making progress on real world partnerships and use cases for the ZTX token. Even though the vision of ZTX is in the metaverse and gaming, many people are interested in ZTX in Japan, and to link the token with a strong medical utility feels very optimistic for the future.”

Seiichi Tobata, Chief Executive Officer at Frontier, also commented: “Frontier's mission is to empower everyone by providing cutting-edge medical care that gives dreams, hopes, and smiles to all the people involved, and to bring out the wonderful life force that people inherently have. We are extremely happy to be able to deliver regenerative medicine to even more people through this world's first attempt to combine regenerative medicine and ZTX.”

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX, added: “We are so thrilled that ZTX has been advancing in this partnership. As we mentioned previously, ZTX has a mission to rejuvenate identities. While we focus on the digital side, the opportunity of a partnership with a company that rejuvenates physical identities was very appealing, and we are excited to be bridging two different worlds. Moreover, ZTX touches on domains like entertainment, fashion, and beauty in the virtual space; it will continue to advance partnerships in the physical space with businesses that touch those domains. This is why we previously embarked on a partnership with the music label 88rising, and we will continue to build RWA partnerships with companies in those domains.”

Frontier’s partnership with ZTX marks the first of its kind in the world - a payment option arrangement between a Web3 metaverse platform and a regenerative medicine company. As a leader in regenerative medicine technology, Frontier provides comprehensive solutions and treatments using stem cell-derived exosomes at clinics across Japan.

The ZTX team, having also recently announced their incubation of the STIX project - whose early access mint is well on its way to being one of the biggest ever mints on the Base protocol - reiterated their commitment to establishing ZTX as the go-to vehicle for various Web3 partnerships. Whether RWA assets, such as medicine or concert tickets, or existing Web2 projects like Stickerly (onboarding Web3 via its spinoff - STIX), ZTX will continue to establish various types of partnerships to expand the ZTX umbrella. More details about the ZTX roadmap can be found via the ZTX account on Discord.

