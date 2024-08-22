Teen Entrepreneur Launches Marine Science Scholarship to Empower Future Ocean Stewards

Scholarship aims to support students dedicated to marine science, offering financial aid to help the next generation of ocean protectors pursue their passion.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captains Preferred Products, a Jacksonville-based marine supplier, is excited to announce the creation of its annual $1,000 Marine Science Scholarship. This scholarship is specifically designed to support college students pursuing degrees in marine science, marine biology, oceanography, and other marine-focused disciplines.

Founded by 19-year-old Nicholas Heisler, Captains Preferred Products is the vision of a young entrepreneur with a deep passion for the water and a strong commitment to preserving our marine environments. As a young business leader, Nicholas understands the importance of empowering the next generation to take on the challenges facing our oceans.

“Our oceans need passionate, educated individuals to protect and preserve them for future generations,” said Nicholas Heisler, founder of Captains Preferred Products. “We created this scholarship to give young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams in marine science and make a meaningful impact on our planet. As a young entrepreneur, I believe it’s vital to support other young people who share my love for the ocean and the desire to safeguard its future.”

The $1,000 scholarship is available to students currently enrolled in accredited colleges or universities in the United States who are majoring in marine science, marine biology, or a related field. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and submit a short video of themselves speaking on their passion for marine science and how they plan to contribute to the field after graduation.

The application deadline is March 31, 2025, with the scholarship winner announced on May 1, 2025. Interested students can apply through the Captains Preferred Products website.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Captains Preferred Products is a company rooted in a love for the water and a dedication to marine conservation. The launch of this scholarship underscores the company’s commitment to fostering the development of future marine scientists and environmental stewards.

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, please visit https://captainspreferredproducts.com/pages/marine-science-scholarship.

About Captains Preferred Products

Captains Preferred Products is a leading provider of high-quality boat cleaning supplies, founded by 19-year-old Nicholas Heisler. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company was created out of a passion for the water and a vision to contribute to environmental stewardship. Captains Preferred Products supports the boating community through innovative products and initiatives that promote marine conservation and education.

