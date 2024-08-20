California Supreme court declines to get involved in meandering Kern River case

The California Supreme Court, on Aug. 14, declined to review an objection by plaintiffs in the Kern River lawsuit to a lower court’s ruling that paused an order requiring water flows through Bakersfield. That means the 5th District Court of Appeal will continue toward a hearing on whether the order was appropriate and the other part of the case will continue on its path in the Kern County Superior Court.
