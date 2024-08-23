National Telecommuting Institute, A Nonprofit Organization, Aims to Empower the Disability Community

Their new tagline “Empowering the Disability Community: Accessible Jobs, Training and Partnerships” showcases NTI's dedication to accessibility.

UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI is a nonprofit organization that has been around since 1995. They were the first organization to set up a virtual call center for the US Government. Since the beginning they have understood how work-at-home jobs remove barriers to employment for many individuals with disabilities.

“We remain as dedicated as ever to partnering with hiring employers who are interested in offering rewarding virtual jobs to the disability community. That will always be the main focus of our organization. However, we also recognize that there is work to be done to empower the disability community to advocate for their needs and educate society about the issues faced by people with disabilities. Going forward you will see more from us teaching others how they can be an ally to the disability community” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s COO.

Hubbard continued, “To us, empowerment is about providing the necessary resources, support, and opportunities for individuals to become more self-reliant and confident. Through our online training platform, NTI University, we offer many resources for the people we serve and our partners. We plan to continue to grow these resources with more information on how people can advocate for themselves and best practices around accessibility.”

When NTI was designing their new website, accessibility and ease of use was their main concern.

“Accessibility took priority over the overall look of the website” said Peter O’Leary, NTI’s Director of IT. “Our biggest goal was to ensure that everyone who visited our site was able to access the information easily. We used several accessibility checkers and had testers that utilized screen readers to ensure we met our goal.”

You can see NTI’s new website and register for their services at www.NTIcentral.org

