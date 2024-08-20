Submit Release
Millington Woman Arrested, Charged in TBI Medicaid Fraud Investigation


A Millington woman faces felony charges following a financial exploitation investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In July of 2023, TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division was notified by Adult Protective Services of the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.  The investigation determined that Jerrilyn Short (DOB 2-17-1983), a Personal Funds Coordinator in Memphis, accessed the personal bank accounts of eight patients and used their funds for her benefit.  Additionally, she used the signatures of three of her supervisors to cover up her actions.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Short with eight counts of Theft from a Vulnerable Adult and three counts of Identity Theft.  On August 17, special agents with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Short on an outstanding warrant and booked her into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

