Cyberteq Wins Big at the 6th Annual National Communications Awards

MUNIT’s business-oriented, innovative approach, has set new industry standards, and we are proud of the recognition it has received.” — Ben Tagoe, VP Africa

SINGAPORE, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cyberteq secured a triple award victory at the 6th annual National Communications Awards (NCA) in Ghana. The prestigious event was held at the Accra Marriot Hotel under the theme “Digital Future: Embracing Innovation and Inclusivity for Development.”

Cyberteq led the way with the "Cybersecurity Company of the Year in Africa" and "Innovative Cybersecurity Solution Award", while their VP Africa, Ben Tagoe, was named “Cybersecurity Leader of the Year in Africa.” This is the fourth year in a row that Cyberteq has been honored at the NCA Awards, highlighting their ongoing success and innovation.

MUNIT, Cyberteq’ s pioneering security solution, was the star of the night, clinching the "Innovative Cybersecurity Solution Award."

Mr. Tagoe expressed his excitement about the company’s achievements, especially the recognition of their MUNIT solution, He explained that MUNIT’s business-oriented, innovative approach, combined with our agile engagement model, has set new industry standards, and we are proud of the recognition it has received. This award underscores our dedication and commitment to pioneering advanced cybersecurity solutions that effectively address the evolving challenges of the information and cybersecurity landscape while creating value for our clients and stakeholders.

He also spoke about the company’s plans to encourage more women to join the field of cybersecurity in Ghana. Cyberteq plans to organize free workshops and webinars to train women in cybersecurity, aiming to make the tech industry more inclusive and diverse.

Cyberteq’s continuous innovation and efforts toward inclusivity position it as a frontrunner in Africa's cybersecurity landscape.

About Cyberteq

Cyberteq is an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, UAE and Poland and with clients across more than 50 countries worldwide.

About NCA

The National Communications Awards is organized annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses for their achievements in the ICT and Telecom industry, aiming to further enhance the Ghanaian community as part of the Government vision on a robust digital economy.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.