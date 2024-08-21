Ciari Guitars Adds 2 New Models To The Ascender™ Line of Pro-Level Folding Electric Guitars

Ciari Guitars Logo Ciari Ascender P90 Duo SD Ciari Ascender Standard +

Ascender P90 Duo™ and Ascender Standard Plus™ Offer Expanded Tonal and Aesthetic Options

These new pickup configurations and cosmetic enhancements allow musicians to express themselves more fully, anywhere and anytime inspiration unfolds. Jonathan Spangler, Founder and CEO” — Jonathan Spangler

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciari Guitars is proud to introduce the Ascender P90 Duo™ and Ascender Standard Plus™, the latest additions to the manufacturer’s line of professional-grade, full-sized folding guitars. Combining award-winning design, expert luthier craftsmanship, and Plek playability, Nashville-crafted Ascenders are perfect for stage, studio, and everywhere in between.The Ascender P90 Duo offers two P90 pick-up options: Classic P90 tones via OEM-exclusive Seymour DuncanP90 pickups, and the all-new Seymour Duncan P90 Silencer. The Ascender P90 Duo can deliver the midrange grittiness, sparkle and growl that make classic P90 pickups special, or the innovative noiseless tones of the P90 Silencer. With its compact, foldable design and unique sonic character, the Ascender P90 Duo is ideal for the traveling musician who demands precision, portability, and most importantly, performance. The Ascender P90 Duo is available in five rugged satin finishes: Black, White, Sea Foam Green, Red, and Blue. The Ascender P90 Duo with classic Seymour Duncan P90s sells for $1,699, while the Ascender P90 Duo with Seymour Duncan P90 Silencers sells for $1,799.The Ascender Standard Plus is an exciting elevation of the award-winning Ascender Standard, boasting an attractive, gloss finish with binding, along with coil-taps for a wide range of tonal possibilities. The Ascender Standard Plus comes in two finishes: Black Gloss with White Binding and White Gloss with Black Binding. The Ascender Standard+ sells for $1,999."We are excited to offer these new additions to the Ascender lineup” notes Jonathan Spangler, Founder and CEO. “These new pickup configurations and cosmetic enhancements allow musicians to express themselves more fully, anywhere and anytime inspiration unfolds."Ascender models feature an asymmetric, surf-forward, body style along with a 24 3/4-inch scale length. The resonant, mahogany neck has an ebony fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. All Ciari Guitars use Plek machining technology to plane the fingerboards and dress the frets during manufacture, ensuring optimum action and playability. Tune-O-Matic roller bridges ensure a smooth action while folding and unfolding. Ciari Locking Tuners offer robust tuning stability.Beyond the stage/studio quality and traditional look/feel/play, each Ascender boasts a patented folding system that enables a quick and intuitive transformation from a full-size guitar into a folded length of 18.5” for easy transportation in a Ciari Gig Bag and/or Ciari Backpack.The Ascender is the first and only full-size guitar that qualifies as a personal item and fits under an airline seat – a major milestone in the evolution of guitars. Remarkably, the Ascender only requires a quick “top off” tune after unfolding so you’re ready to play in seconds.The patented folding system includes an aircraft aluminum, mid-neck hinge and a throttle-handled mechanism (called an Actuator) nested within the back of the body. The Actuator is used to unlock/lock the hinge, as well as loosen/tighten the strings to enable folding and unfolding.The Ascender weighs approximately 8 lbs. and includes a quilted Ciari Gig Bag. A durable Ciari backpack (sold separately) can accept the Ciari gig bag, as well as processors, computer, tablet, headphones, change of clothes, etc…everything you’d need, making it perfect for fly dates.ShapeAscenders can be purchased online at ciariguitars.com, Reverb, and Amazon, as well as at our Artist Lounge at our manufacturing facility at 1301 Pillow Street in Nashville, Tennessee. Ciari Guitars accepts custom requests for alternate finishes, pick-ups, electronics, and more.About Ciari GuitarsCiari Guitars was founded by Jonathan Spangler, a patent attorney, and musician, born out of his passion for music and his desire to eliminate the hassle and worry of traveling with a guitar (especially via air) without compromising the quality of the instrument. The Ascender is the first and only pro-level folding guitar , perfect for stage, studio, and everywhere in between. To date, Ascenders have been played on stages worldwide, including Wembley Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, Grand Ole Opry, Red Rocks, and many more...for a cumulative audience exceeding 4M+ people.Stress-free guitar mobility, finally. Learn more at www.ciariguitars.com

Steve Stevens on Ciari Guitars

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.