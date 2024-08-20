CBP officers seize over $260K in cocaine at the Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $263,500 worth of alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our ability to filter out smugglers from legitimate travelers is paramount in securing our border.”

Packages containing 34 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On August 17, 2024, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a grey Honda SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 13 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 34.17 pounds (15.50 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

