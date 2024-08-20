Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents National Audio Coverage of the 2024 College Football Season

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will present national audio coverage of the 2024 college football season. Highlighting Westwood One’s schedule of 16 regular season games will be matchups with top-20 teams including the University of Georgia, The Ohio State University, The University of Texas, the University of Oregon, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), The University of Alabama, the University of Missouri, the University of Tennessee, Clemson University, and defending national champion, the University of Michigan as well as the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic between Virginia State University and Benedict College. Postseason games will include the SEC Championship Game, the annual Army vs. Navy Game, and the FCS Championship.



In his first year with Westwood One, Nate Gatter will serve as play-by-play announcer. He will be joined by former University of Minnesota tight end and eight-year NFL veteran Derek Rackley, in his 11th season with Westwood One.

Westwood One’s 2024 College Football Regular Season Coverage Schedule:

Saturday 8/24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

SMU @ Nevada

SMU @ Nevada Saturday 8/31 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Miami @ Florida

Miami @ Florida Sunday 9/1 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic: Virginia State & Benedict

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic: Virginia State & Benedict Saturday 9/7 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Texas @ Michigan

Texas @ Michigan Saturday 9/14 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Oregon @ Oregon State

Oregon @ Oregon State Saturday 9/21 at 3:00 p.m. ET

USC @ Michigan

USC @ Michigan Saturday 9/28 Time TBA

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State Saturday 10/5 Time TBA

Auburn @ Georgia

Auburn @ Georgia Saturday 10/12 Time TBA

Ohio State @ Oregon

Ohio State @ Oregon Saturday 10/19 Time TBA

Georgia @ Texas

Georgia @ Texas Saturday 10/26 Time TBA

Missouri @ Alabama

Missouri @ Alabama Saturday 11/2 Time TBA

Oregon @ Michigan

Oregon @ Michigan Saturday 11/9 Time TBA

Oklahoma @ Missouri

Oklahoma @ Missouri Saturday 11/16 Time TBA

Tennessee @ Georgia

Tennessee @ Georgia Saturday 11/23 Time TBA

Ole Miss @ Florida

Ole Miss @ Florida Saturday 11/30 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Michigan @ Ohio State



Postseason Coverage Schedule:

Saturday 12/7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Championship @ Atlanta, GA

SEC Championship @ Atlanta, GA Saturday 12/14 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Army vs. Navy @ Landover, MD

Army vs. Navy @ Landover, MD Monday 1/6 Time TBA

FCS Championship Game @ Frisco, TX



*GAMES, DATES, AND TIMES ARE ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Westwood One’s coverage of the game will air on affiliates nationwide and will be streamed live on WestwoodOneSports.com. The broadcast will also be available via TuneIn, the Varsity Network app, and on Alexa-enabled devices.

For more information on Westwood One Sports’ programming, contact Ryan Maguire at rmaguire@westwoodone.com or (212) 824-2994.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio and the exclusive network audio broadcast partner to the NCAA - including Football; Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four; the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship; and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. In addition, Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987, featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, CBS Sports Radio, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

