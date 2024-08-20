Mayor Wu Announces Grants Available to Support Community-Based Sports Organizations

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Human Services Cabinet today announced applications are now open for the Community Sports Grant, a grant program totaling $300,000 to support volunteer-led youth sports organizations that provide high-quality, engaging athletics programming for Boston youth ages 8-18. The goal of this grant is to increase the variety of youth sports programming in the City and provide a positive outlet for youth when they’re not in school. Applications will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024. This initiative is aligned with the Mayor’s Connect, Learn, Explore program, her commitment to Boston’s youth by ensuring every child is empowered to explore and find their passions.

“Part of our responsibility for keeping Boston’s young people healthy and happy is ensuring each of them has access to enriching experiences outside of the classroom,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “It is a joy to partner with youth sports programs across the City to keep our kids in motion.”

Neighborhood sports leagues are often the place where the city’s youngest athletes are first exposed to sports. As the foundation of youth sports programming in the City of Boston, volunteer-led sports organizations involve a diverse range of young people in their community, providing them with the opportunity to stay active, bond with friends, and develop character.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with neighborhood-based sports organizations,” said Chief of Human Services José F. Massó. “As a youth basketball coach, I know these programs are a labor of love for the many volunteers that keep them going and I’m glad that we’re able to offer this infusion of resources to make their work easier.”

The Human Services Cabinet will distribute grants of up to $10,000 to support increasing access to sports opportunities for Boston youth. Applicants must intend to use funds to (1) reduce the registration fee, (2) purchase new equipment or uniforms, and/or (3) cover rental space costs. The grant funding will support fall, winter, and spring sports and must be used by June 30, 2025.

“Access to quality youth sports experiences that eliminate barriers to participation is critical for the health and wellness of our young people,” said David Shapiro, CEO of YMCA of Greater Boston. “It offers them the opportunity for meaningful relationships, development, discovery, teamwork, and joy.”

Creating easier access to athletic opportunities is a part of Connect, Learn, Explore, Mayor Wu’s initiative to ensure Boston’s youth are empowered to find and pursue their passions. In May, the Mayor announced the launch of the Boston Youth Sports Hub, a one-stop website that offers a directory of Boston’s neighborhood sports leagues for families, links to city-run programs, and stories of athletic achievements by Boston youth sports teams. In addition to providing grant support to youth sports providers, the Youth Sports Initiative aims to increase participation of youth who have been historically underrepresented in youth sports, improve the quality of coaching in the city, and enhance the variety and quality of sports offered by city departments.