Bakery Product Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 758.7 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%: Straits Research

Bakery Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Enzymes, Flavors, Colors, Starch, Fiber, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials, Fats, Dry Baking Mix, Other), By Product Range (Cakes, Pastries, Bread and Rolls, Cookies, Biscuits, Pretzels, Tortillas, Coffee and Specialty Drinks, Catering and Deliveries), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), By Form (Organic, Gluten-free, Sugar-free, Low-calories, Other) and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

New York, United States, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global bakery product market size was valued at USD 447.9 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 758.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

There are leading drivers of choosing the freshly baked goods, one of them is freshness. There are developments going on in ingredients and processing methods to improve baking quality as well as new enzymes and leavening agents to improve textures. The enzymes amylases that are used in industrial bread-making improve crumb structure and bread texture and also improves its shelf-life. Glucose oxidase and lipases are used to improve dough strength and asparaginase to reduce acrylamide formation during the baking process.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bakery-product-market/request-sample

Consumer Preferences and Surging Popularity of Healthy Baked Goods

One key advantage that bakery businesses have over other food-centric enterprises is their ability to effectively market their products. Demand for bakery items is influenced by consumer preferences and the choice of grocery stores to either run their own in-store bakeries or purchase from commercial bakeries. The profitability of bakery companies is largely determined by their marketing strategies and operational efficiency. The global bakery industry is being propelled by a strong demand for gluten-free, organic, whole-grain, ancient grain, and additive-free products. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthy, convenient, and nutritious baked goods. Additionally, modern retail channels are offering substantial discounts to attract shoppers.

Innovations and Diversified Products in the Bakery Industry

The bakery market is seeing innovations in frozen products like pastries, fruit pies, semi-baked and unbaked doughnuts, croissants, and baked goods packaged in serving-friendly containers. Brands are incorporating niche ingredients to enhance nutrition, with novel additions like insect protein and cauliflower flour appearing in other food categories. Adding fiber to gluten-free bakery items is a common way to boost nutritional value and improve texture. Products are also diversifying in flavors, ingredients, and taste across categories such as bars, breads, cookies, desserts, muffins, snack cakes, and sweet goods.

Regional Analysis

Germany: Leading the European Bakery Market

Bakery goods are a staple in Europe, with a well-established market for product variety, distribution, and innovation. The sector is evolving due to health concerns, rising incomes, and demand for convenience. Germany leads the European bakery market, holding the largest export share (12%), followed by Canada, France, Italy, and Belgium.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Bakery Product Market @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bakery-product-market/request-sample

Competitive Players

Kellogg Company General Mills, Inc. Nestle S.A. Clif Bar & Company PepsiCo, Inc. The Naturess Bounty Co. Mars Incorporated The Simply Good Foods Company Kind LLC The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Mondelez International, Inc. Abbott Laboratories Premier Nutrition Corporation Post Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Type (2020-2032)

Enzymes

Flavors

Colors

Starch

Fiber

Emulsifiers

Antimicrobials

Fats

Dry Baking Mix

Other

By Product Range (2020-2032)

Cakes Cupcakes Dessert Cakes Sponge Cakes

Pastries Choux Pastry Phyllo Pastry Puff Pastry Shortcrust Pastry Sable Pastry

Bread and Rolls Baguettes Loaves Rolls Burger Buns Ciabatta Sandwich Slices Frozen Bread Other

Cookies Molded Cookies Drop Cookies Bar Cookies Rolled Pressed Refrigerator (Ice-box) Sandwich Cookies No-bake Cookies Other

Biscuits Rolled Biscuits Drop Biscuits Scones Shortcakes Other

Pretzels

Tortillas

Coffee and Specialty Drinks

Catering and Deliveries

By Distribution Channel (2020-2032)

Direct

Indirect Convenience Store Bakery Stores Artisanal Bakeries Online Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



By Form (2020-2032)

Organic

Gluten-free

Sugar-free

Low-calories

Other

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bakery-product-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com