National Advertising Division Recommends Happy Mammoth Discontinue Certain Health-Related Claims for Hormone Harmony Dietary Supplement

New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended, as part of its routine monitoring program, that Happy Mammoth discontinue certain health-related claims for its Hormone Harmony dietary supplement including:

“Relieves symptoms of Menopause”

“Relieves hot flashes”

“Improve sleep quality”

“Reduces bloating and gas”

Hormone Harmony contains a proprietary combination of ingredients, including fennel, chaste berry, ashwagandha, and chamomile, to ease menopausal discomfort.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) determined that Happy Mammoth did not have a reasonable basis for the unqualified claims about the challenged benefits as there was no testing on the product itself. However, Happy Mammoth indicated a willingness to qualify the challenged claims to specify the efficacy of the ingredients in delivering the challenged benefits. Therefore, NAD examined whether the evidence could support qualified claims.

NAD determined that the studies submitted by Happy Mammoth had limitations that rendered them insufficient to support the challenged claims as well as the qualified claims and, therefore, recommended the claims be discontinued.

NAD noted that nothing in its decision would prevent Happy Mammoth from:

Making claims regarding the ability of fennel and chaste berry to positively affect menopausal symptoms that are supported by the limited findings of the research in evidence.

Making supported claims that describe the traditional or historic use of ashwagandha to support sleep or are carefully qualified to avoid any misleading implication about the product’s efficacy or health benefits.

Describing the traditional or historic use of chamomile in reducing bloating and gas.

During the proceeding, Happy Mammoth agreed to voluntarily discontinue certain claims including “Relieves mood swings and boosts energy” and “Reduces . . . fluid retention.”

Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and Happy Mammoth agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Happy Mammoth stated that it agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations but is disappointed with some of NAD’s critiques.

