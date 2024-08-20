A Jewish Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Unfolds in Arnon Z. Shorr’s Novel, Wayfarers

WAYFARERS is now available in paperback, hardcover and e-book

The latest novel from acclaimed author and filmmaker Arnon Z. Shorr, weaves a thrilling tale of survival, faith, and the enduring power of heritage.

SHARON, MA, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Jewish Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Unfolds in Arnon Z. Shorr’s New Novel, WayfarersTitle: WayfarersAuthor: Arnon Z. ShorrFormats Available: Hardcover Page Count: 226Release Date: Available NowSelf-PublishedWayfarers, the latest novel from acclaimed author and filmmaker Arnon Z. Shorr, weaves a thrilling tale of survival, faith, and the enduring power of heritage. Drawing from the timeless story of Exodus, this post-apocalyptic adventure is set in a world where religion is forbidden, and the struggle to preserve cultural identity becomes a matter of life and death.Synopsis:In a desolate future where the totalitarian New Dominion has outlawed all religious practice, a group of Jewish refugees embarks on a perilous journey to the coast, seeking safety aboard a waiting freighter. Led by the courageous Rabbi Moshe and the skeptical yet resourceful Abe Katz, the group must navigate hostile landscapes, evade relentless pursuit, and confront internal doubts about faith and survival. Central to their mission is the protection of "the Ark," a digital archive preserving thousands of years of Jewish tradition. As threats from both outside forces and internal conflicts mount, Wayfarers explores themes of cultural resilience, identity, and the complex relationship between past and future.About the Author:Arnon Z. Shorr is a master storyteller known for crafting character-driven adventures that explore the extraordinary. He gained widespread attention with José and the Pirate Captain Toledano, a swashbuckling graphic novel about Jewish pirates in the 16th-century Caribbean, which expanded on his award-winning short film. Shorr’s creative work frequently delves into Jewish identity, blending action-packed narratives with deep reflections on heritage. His talents have earned him a 2024 Fellowship with the JWI Screenwriters Lab and a 2024-25 Fellowship with the PJ Library Sephardic Stories Initiative.Shorr's journey with Wayfarers began over a decade ago with a screenplay, but the path to production was not without its challenges. Despite early interest from major producers, who saw potential in the story’s high-stakes action and evocative world-building, Shorr refused to compromise on the narrative’s Jewish themes. After being asked to "make the story less Jewish" for a production deal, Shorr chose instead to embrace his vision, ultimately transforming the script into a novel that celebrates Jewish resilience in the face of persecution.Why Wayfarers Stands Out:In an era where overtly Jewish content is often overlooked by mainstream publishers, Wayfarers shines as a bold, self-published work that refuses to shy away from its cultural roots. The novel’s combination of post-apocalyptic adventure and deeply Jewish themes makes it a unique entry in contemporary fiction, appealing to readers who enjoy action-packed stories with a meaningful core. Readers will find Wayfarers to be a compelling exploration of the tension between survival and faith, with a gripping narrative that both entertains and provokes thoughtful reflection.Available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book, Wayfarers is accessible to a wide range of readers. With its fast-paced plot and colorful characters, the novel is sure to resonate with those who appreciate speculative fiction infused with cultural significance.For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Arnon Z. Shorr, please contact:Arnon Z. ShorrWebsite: www.arnonshorr.com Social Media: @arnonshorr on Facebook and Instagram, @shorr on Twitter________________________________________Wayfarers is now available for purchase through major online retailers and as an e-book on various platforms, many of which are listed here: https://books2read.com/wayfarers

