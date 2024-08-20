Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,448 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 19, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 19 include the following:

Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 1021, the Abandoned Building Tax Credit bill, Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia, S.C. 

Wednesday, August 21 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Sumter Kiwanis Club, Sumter North Hope Center, 904 N. Main Street, Sumter, S.C.

Wednesday, August 21 at 4:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend a ribbon cutting for the Courtyard Columbia Downtown at the University of South Carolina, 630 Assembly Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 12, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 12, 2024, included:

Monday, August 12

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO. Note: All times are in Mountain Standard Times.

2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, August 13

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO. Note: All times are in Mountain Standard Times.

8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:15 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, August 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 142, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Agency meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, August 16

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Advanced Nuclear Energy Forum, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Saturday, August 17 

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 57th Annual South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Gala, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C. 

 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 19, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more