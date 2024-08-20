Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 19, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 19 include the following:
Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 1021, the Abandoned Building Tax Credit bill, Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, August 21 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Sumter Kiwanis Club, Sumter North Hope Center, 904 N. Main Street, Sumter, S.C.
Wednesday, August 21 at 4:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend a ribbon cutting for the Courtyard Columbia Downtown at the University of South Carolina, 630 Assembly Street, Columbia, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 12, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 12, 2024, included:
Monday, August 12
Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO. Note: All times are in Mountain Standard Times.
2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.
6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
Tuesday, August 13
Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly meeting, Aspen, CO. Note: All times are in Mountain Standard Times.
8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
11:15 AM: Policy meeting.
11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
1:15 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
Thursday, August 15
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
1:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 142, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:45 PM: Policy meeting.
3:30 PM: Policy meeting.
4:15 PM: Agency meeting.
5:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Friday, August 16
11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Advanced Nuclear Energy Forum, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
Saturday, August 17
7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 57th Annual South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Gala, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.