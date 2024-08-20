President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates signing of second Presidential Health Compact, 22 Aug

President Ramaphosa to officiate signing of the second Presidential Health Compact

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 22 August 2024, preside over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Presidential Health Compact is a Presidential initiative established by President Ramaphosa in 2019.

The Presidential Health Compact is a framework of cooperation between critical sectors in South Africa that significantly influence good health outcomes.

It has a monitoring and evaluation component where roles and responsibilities are assigned to a broad range of stakeholders to support health systems strengthening and preparation for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The second compact follows the 2023 Presidential Health Summit which built on the inaugural summit of 2018 and brought together government, business, labour, civil society, health professionals, unions, service users, statutory councils, academia, and researchers to develop sustainable and inclusive solutions to challenges in the national health system.

The stakeholders involved in the Presidential Health Compact are integral to supporting the Department of Health in improving the health system.

It initially consisted of nine pillars with a 10th pillar added during last year’s summit.

These include development of human resources; improving access to medicine, vaccines and health products; upgrading infrastructure; private sector engagement; quality healthcare; public sector financial management improvements; governance and leadership; community engagements; information systems and pandemic preparedness.

The signatories to the health compact are:

* The President of the Republic of South Africa

* The Minister of Health- Government

* The Minister of Science and Innovation

* Independent Community Pharmacy Association

(ICPA)- Business

* South African National AIDS Council (SANAC)- Civil

Society

* South African Medical Association Trade Union

* Democratic Nurses of South Africa

* Congress of South African Trade Unions- Labour

* Campaigning for Cancer- Patient User Groups

* South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)-

Academia

* South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC)- Statutory

Bodies

* National Unitary Professional Association for African

Traditional Health Practitioners of South Africa

(NUPAATHPSA)- Traditional Knowledge Systems

and Allied Health

The signing of the second Presidential Health Compact will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024

Time: 12h30 (Media to arrive at 10h30)

Venue: Union Buildings Courtyard, West Wing, Pretoria

