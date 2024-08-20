Agricultural Biotechnology Market Surges to USD 100.32 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 9.70% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Agricultural Biotechnology Market is driven by the increasing demand for higher crop yields and enhanced food security, coupled with advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnological innovations. However, market growth is restrained by ethical concerns, regulatory challenges, and the potential risks associated with genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Additionally, the high costs of R&D and limited awareness in developing regions hinder widespread adoption.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 51.12 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 100.32 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=35624

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Arcadia Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer AG, Biocentury Transgene Co., Ltd, Vilmorin & Cie, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Biosearch Technologies. SEGMENTS COVERED By Organism Type

By Application

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview

Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture: The Agricultural Biotechnology Market is experiencing substantial expansion as a result of the growing demand for environmentally-friendly farming methods. Due to the increasing global food demand, the use of biotech solutions such as genetically modified seeds is becoming more popular in the business. These solutions provide larger crop yields and have a lower negative impact on the environment.

Advancements in Genetic Engineering: Continuous progress in genetic engineering is driving innovation in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market. Advancements in CRISPR technology and molecular breeding techniques facilitate the creation of crops with improved characteristics, hence promoting market expansion by satisfying the changing demands of farmers and consumers.

Government Support and Incentives: Governments throughout the world are providing incentives and favorable regulations to encourage the adoption of agricultural biotechnology. This support encompasses financial resources for scientific investigation, efficient systems of regulations, and financial assistance for genetically modified crops, expediting the growth of the market and creating prospects for participants in the business.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=35624



Ethical and Regulatory Challenges: Significant constraints in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market include ethical issues and severe regulatory regulations. The public's concerns around genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the intricate approval procedures might cause delays in the introduction of products, so restricting their ability to enter the market and achieve growth.

High R&D Costs: The Agricultural Biotechnology Market is distinguished by significant expenditures on research and development. Creating groundbreaking biotechnology solutions necessitates substantial investments in technology, highly skilled individuals, and extended timeframes, which present a financial obstacle for organizations and may impede market expansion.

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: The lack of awareness and comprehension of agricultural biotechnology in emerging regions acts as a barrier to the expansion of the business. The limited acceptance of new technology by farmers, along with inadequate infrastructure and education, hinders the widespread adoption of biotech crops, therefore impeding the market's complete potential.

Geographic Dominance:

Geographically, North America has a dominant position in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market due to its excellent research and development facilities, favorable laws, and extensive use of biotech crops. This leadership expedites market expansion by establishing worldwide trends, enticing investments, and fostering innovation. Nevertheless, the prevalence of dominance also leads to inequalities, since other areas encounter obstacles in adopting new technologies due to legal and infrastructure difficulties, which could potentially hinder the worldwide expansion of the market.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Arcadia Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer AG, Biocentury Transgene Co., Ltd, Vilmorin & Cie, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Biosearch Technologies. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Agricultural Biotechnology Market into Organism Type, Application, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Organism Type Plants Animals Microbes



Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Application Vaccine Development Transgenic Crops and Animals Nutritional Supplements Flower Culturing Biofuels Chemical Tolerance Disease Resistance



Agricultural Biotechnology Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size By End User (Government Agencies, Biological Product Manufacturers), By Product (Biofertilizers, Biopesticides, Biostimulants), By Application (Regulatory, Field Support, Analytical), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Humic-Based Biostimulants Market Size By Crop Type (Cereals, Fruits And Vegetables, Oilseeds And Pulses), By Formulation (Liquid Form, Powder/Granular Form), By Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Biofertilizers Market Size By Product Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilization), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM), Application Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Biostimulants Market Size By Active Ingredient (Humic Substances, Microbial Amendments, Seaweed Extracts), By Application Method (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Treatment), By Crop Type (Turfs And Ornamentals, Fruits And Vegetables, Row Crops), By Form (Liquid And Dry), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Biostimulant Companies researching trace elements through agronomical activities

Visualize Agricultural Biotechnology Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®