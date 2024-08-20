The Hospitality Show announces 2024 sustainability programming, initiatives

World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to co-locate Autumn Summit at The Show



Register for The Show

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, the industry’s leading technology and operations event produced by Questex and The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), announced a slate of sustainability programming and initiatives for this year’s event, including the co-location of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s Autumn Summit at The Show, which will be held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 28-30, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s Autumn Summit will convene senior leaders from across the global hospitality industry, including CEOs and C-suite members from leading hotel companies, real estate owners, investment funds, technology companies, procurement specialists and marketing agencies, as well as legal and consulting firms. Participants will engage in critical discussions on Net Positive Hospitality in action, sharing best practices, exploring opportunities for innovation and forging new collaborations.

Sustainability is a crucial strategy for hotel operations, reducing costs through energy efficiency and waste reduction while appealing to eco-conscious travelers and enhancing guest satisfaction. The Hospitality Show is committed to serving as a living case study and a powerful inspiration for hoteliers seeking to implement profit-driving sustainable practices at their properties.

AHLA sustainability programs Green Key Global and Responsible Stay® will have a presence at The Show.

Operated jointly by AHLA and Hotel Association of Canada, Green Key Global is the only environmental certification program designed specifically for the hotel industry. It provides credibility to hotels’ existing sustainability initiatives and equips properties with a plan for continued improvement.

is the only environmental certification program designed specifically for the hotel industry. It provides credibility to hotels’ existing sustainability initiatives and equips properties with a plan for continued improvement. AHLA’s Responsible Stay® initiative is dedicated to uniting America’s hotel brands, owners, operators, and employees in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy usage, conserve water, and source responsibly, to provide guests with innovative and sustainable experiences and events.

Questex has integrated its Quest Zero initiatives into The Hospitality Show’s operations this year, as it did for the inaugural 2023 Show. This program is part of Questex’s pledge to the Net Zero Carbon Event initiative and the company’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050. These practices include reducing waste by removing carpet and reusing nearly 95% of onsite graphics, minimizing food waste through diligent planning and donations, encouraging community involvement to help reduce onsite waste and travel emissions by encouraging carbon offset donations upon registration.

The Henry B. González Convention Center itself was chosen for its commitment to sustainable practices, including LEED Silver Certification, waste reduction, energy and water conservation, green purchasing, and contributions to the City's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Show 2024 will also feature several other sustainability-minded initiatives, including:

A “Green to Gold: Sustainability as Profit” breakout session that will focus on how going green can boost hotel profits, featuring MindClick Founder and CEO JoAnna Abrams , Guest Worldwide President Kevin Korab , and BWH Hotels’ Senior Vice President of Brand Management and Member Services Michael Morton .

, , and . Insight on sustainability trends in hospitality from the Considerate Group, a data-driven sustainability consultancy working in the hospitality, real estate and destination sectors.

The official launch of the World Academy for Sustainable Hospitality (the Academy) with the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE). The Academy is a ground-breaking sustainable training system that will empower the hospitality industry and translate vision into action.

A networking event in The Show Expo in partnership with Clean the World to build 1,000 hygiene kits made from recycled soap that will be donated to a local shelter.

“We’re honoured to be holding our Autumn Summit at The Hospitality Show in collaboration with the AHLA and Questex,” said Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance. “It is significant to be holding our summit in the United States – a first for the Alliance since its recent rebrand with a global reach – as we look to continue growing our US-based membership. We look forward to mapping out our ambitions and actions for 2025 with our members, partners and senior leaders, charting the future of the industry. We also look forward to strengthening our relationship with the AHLA and forming a critical new partnership with Questex, as we seek to drive sustainability across the industry.”

These features of The Show 2024 build upon the successful sustainability initiatives launched at the inaugural event last year. Key sustainability achievements from The Show 2023 include:

Partnering with Earthly to offer a Carbon Offset Donation option, leading to the planting of 1,078 trees in Kenya and the removal of 49.53 tons of carbon to restore degraded land in Ethiopia.

Generating 100% of The Hospitality Show’s electricity from renewable sources.

Ensuring all waste generated by The Hospitality Show was properly sorted and recycled, including zero-waste lunches where all food waste was donated to charities or composted at local farms.

Donating 500 hygiene kits made with recycled soap to a local shelter.

For more information and to register, visit www.thehospitalityshow.com . For program updates, sign up to receive The Hospitality Show newsletter and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com .

Media Contacts:

Pete Kasperowicz

American Hotel & Lodging Association

202-289-3155

pkasperowicz@ahla.com

Alexandra Aldridge

Questex

212.895.8284

aaldridge@questex.com

Kirvin Doak Communications

The Hospitality Show

THSPR@kirvindoak.com