Benefits of AI for Employees of Small Businesses

New data issued by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce finds there is a big opportunity for employees of small businesses to embrace AI tools as more small businesses view AI proficiency as an asset. Key findings of the Q2 Small Business Index include:

71% of small business owners think hiring employees with AI skills could save them time

67% say hiring employees with AI skills could save them money

49% of small business owners are planning for employee training on AI tools in the next year.

64% of small businesses expect AI proficiency to be a skill listed in future job postings

The experts also discuss how AI can help small businesses attract and retain top employees by providing training on new AI technologies and embracing other elements of employee care including purposeful work, work-life balance, wellness programs and benefits.

The Small Business Index is part of a multiyear collaboration by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber to elevate the voice of America’s small business owners and highlight the important role they play in the nation’s economy. It’s issued quarterly. The findings on AI come with the highest level of small business confidence since 2020.

The Q2 Small Business Index score, which measures small business owners’ perceptions of business operations, environment, and expectations, jumped to 69.5 from 62.3, likely due to small business owners’ growing optimism about the future business climate.

