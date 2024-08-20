Fructo-Oligosaccharides Market Set to Reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Booming Food & Beverage Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the United States and Canada, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are not digested by the body and pass through the intestine unchanged, which can cause bloating, gas, and diarrhea in some individuals. Although a few studies have explored the impact of FOS on human health, further research is necessary. Generally, FOS are considered safe for most people, but those with digestive sensitivities may wish to avoid foods containing them.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent FMI report, the market size for Fructo-Oligosaccharides is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 5,488.5 million in 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% approximately between 2024 and 2034.



The Fructo-Oligosaccharides business is a mature industry that is undergoing a period of change because of rising customer demand for better food safety, sustainability, and quality. As per FMI – market research and competitive intelligence provider, over the past half-decade, the global market value for Fructo-Oligosaccharides machines has boosted owing to increased application of the product in the food and beverage processing Industry.

Various governments are helping food equipment manufacturers to produce Fructo-Oligosaccharides at a large scale by providing subsidies and interest-free loans to support food processing and related industries.

While for food manufacturers entering the fructo-oligosaccharides market encounter several challenges, ranging from the need for continuous innovation and expanding distribution channels to competition from substitute products within and outside the market. This is one of the key factors, hindering the growth of the fructo-oligosaccharides market. Companies must move from specialized distribution channels like health stores, health clubs, and online shopping to standard consumer marketing in hypermarkets/supermarkets and convenience stores to compete.

Companies need to constantly innovate to meet the increasing demand for the latest ingredients. With decreasing consumer spending levels in countries such as Japan, it is difficult for major players to penetrate the market. Japan's household consumer spending, which accounts for almost 2.4% of its economic output has been falling in recent years. Negative interest rates and falling export levels are the other macroeconomic factors negatively affecting the growth of Japan fructo-oligosaccharides market.

Key Takeaways from the Fructo-Oligosaccharides Market Study:

The Fructo-Oligosaccharides sales is estimated to reach sales nearly USD 2,880.9 million by 2024.

by 2024. Fructo-Oligosaccharides industry revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the period 2024-2034.

during the period 2024-2034. Fructo-Oligosaccharides sales increased a CAGR of around 6.3% over the past half-decade.

over the past half-decade. Beneo GmbH, Quantum Hi-Tech, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensus B.V. and Jarrow Formulas are expected to be the top players driving the industry growth.

Top countries driving the Fructo-Oligosaccharides demand are South Korea, China, India, Japan, and the U.S.

Innovative applications, research formulations, and medicinal properties are the factors driving growth of Fructo-Oligosaccharides market.

“The Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) market is poised for significant growth driven by increasing consumer awareness of digestive health benefits and expanding applications across food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. Key players are focusing on innovation in product formulations and expanding their global footprint to capitalize on this growing demand, positioning the market for robust expansion in the coming years”. says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

Key players are Beghin-Meiji, Baolingbao, CJ CheilJedang, Beneo, Ingredion, Cosucra, Quantum Hi-Tech, Meiji Food Materia, Tata and Sensus. North America now holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mostly be due to the region's growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the region's Fructo-Oligosaccharides Market is expected to increase in the next years due to a favourable legal and regulatory environment.

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Fructo-Oligosaccharides equipment market presenting historical demand data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from (2024-2034). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Fructo-Oligosaccharides equipment based on by Form (Solid, liquid), By source(sucrose, Inulin), by Application(Infant formulation, food and beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals).

