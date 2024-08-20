Circana Reports on the Future of Dinner: Quick Meals and Invested Occasions Define Consumer Habits

81% of Evening Meals Are Sourced from the Comfort of Home

Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today released insights from its Future of Dinner report, revealing that U.S. consumers source 81% of their dinners at home and most often enjoy dinner with others. While Gen X prefers dinners that require minimal preparation and few ingredients, Gen Z consumers increasingly invest in special occasion dinners as they hone their kitchen skills, while also seeking no-prep dinner solutions. In fact, half of all dinners are ready in 15 minutes or less.

Generational dinner projections

Gen Z consumers are just starting to learn their way around a kitchen and will want to advance their cooking skills but also balance quick dinner meals. They also are more likely to indulge in their favorite dishes at dinner or have a treat or reward for dinner. For Gen Z, the key projected categories through 2026 include center-of-plate proteins, breakfast foods, and ready-to-eat snack foods.

Older Gen Z consumers will lean on recipes and participate in invested dinner occasions as they begin living independently and are the most likely to choose an item at dinner strictly because they do not want to cook.

Gen X consumers will continue choosing dinners that satisfy their cravings and tastes, as well as their favorite dishes. Gen X will also make dinners with items on hand more often than younger generations. Combination dishes, such as rice bowls, are expected to grow over the next two years, driven by Gen X consumers who won’t be increasing their use of traditional center-of-plate proteins at dinner. Instead, they are opting for more diverse meal options that blend flavors and ingredients.

“More than one-third of dinners are motivated by a need for connectedness, and how consumers meet this need depends on various factors,” said Darren Seifer, industry advisor, Consumer Goods and Foodservice, Circana. “With the shifting demographics of our population, such as Gen Z entering adulthood, we can expect corresponding shifts in dinner foods and preparation methods. It’s crucial to take a closer look at these varying consumer behaviors to meet their growing needs.”

