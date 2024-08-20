First of Its Kind Study on Artificial Intelligence and Clinical Care Confirms Efficacy of Sword Health’s AI Care Model

The study found that the group receiving AI Care had equally positive outcomes but at higher engagement and compliance rates compared to those who did not

New York, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine confirmed that Sword Health’s AI Care model, which makes world-class, life-changing care accessible anytime, anywhere, can safely and effectively scale clinicians while maintaining patient outcomes resulting in equally positive results and higher completion rates than the control group. The study found that with the use of AI to complete clerical tasks, support patient monitoring, and aid decision-making on patient progression, Sword’s AI Care model makes it possible to deliver high-quality care to a broader population and has a positive impact on patient engagement and satisfaction, enabling high-quality care.

“This study is yet more proof that AI Care is transforming how care is delivered by providing high-quality personalized care that is also cost-effective, creating benefits for members, employers, and clinicians alike,” stated Virgilio “V” Bento, founder and CEO of Sword Health. “By streamlining the decision-making process with AI, clinicians can spend more time with patients and engage at the human level, ensuring they receive the same high standard of care. It also enables us to extend the reach of our high-quality solutions to all patients, ensuring equitable benefits across the board.”

The integration of AI into clinician workflows addresses several critical issues facing the healthcare space today:

Scalability : By enabling clinicians to manage more patients without increasing their workload, AI enables high-quality care to more people who need it.

By enabling clinicians to manage more patients without increasing their workload, AI enables high-quality care to more people who need it. Efficiency : The AI tools streamline the process of monitoring and adjusting patient care programs, allowing them to focus more on direct patient care. This reduces clinician burnout, allowing them to dedicate their time to what they do best while leaving AI to do what it does best.

The AI tools streamline the process of monitoring and adjusting patient care programs, allowing them to focus more on direct patient care. This reduces clinician burnout, allowing them to dedicate their time to what they do best while leaving AI to do what it does best. Accessibility: With AI supporting the scalability of care, more people can access the therapy they need. This aligns with Sword’s commitment to ensuring that everyone, everywhere, can benefit equally from high-quality care​​​​.

In addition to its recently introduced AI Care Specialist, Phoenix, Sword, since inception, has been developing AI tools to enhance clinician workflows by supporting patient progression monitoring and decision-making. As a result, Sword can deliver world-class care to a broader population anytime, anywhere.

Read the complete study and methodology here.

About Sword Health

As the pioneer in AI Care, Sword Health makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, by combining human clinicians and AI. Starting with physical pain, then pelvic health, and now a full platform of solutions, Sword is available through more than 3,000 employers, health plans, and public sector organizations, saving those clients an average of $3 in healthcare costs for every $1 invested in Sword. With a mission to free two billion people from pain, the company has raised more than $300M from leading venture firms, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Founders Fund. It was most recently valued at $3 billion and won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award in the health services category. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com .

