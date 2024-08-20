Wearable Devices Announces the Launch of Mudra Band on Amazon

The Mudra Band for Apple devices is now available for purchase at Amazon Marketplace in the U.S.

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 20, 2024 — Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is excited to announce that its flagship consumer product, the Mudra Band, is now available for purchase on Amazon Marketplace. The Mudra Band, which has already been adopted by thousands of users globally, continues to revolutionize the way people interact with their Apple devices by enhancing the user experience through a gesture control wearable.

The Mudra Band has gained popularity among users for its ability to control Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and Apple TV using simple hand gestures in comfortable body postures. Now, with its availability on Amazon Marketplace, the Mudra Band is more accessible than ever to consumers in the United States.

Key features:

Neural Signals Display: view – live and in real-time – the ulnar, median and radial wrist nerve bundles. Each gesture creates a unique neural signals pattern.

Air-Touch Gesture Control: familiar gestures such as tap, flick, and pinch are used to select, navigate and interact with digital elements. Combined with wrist movements for pan and rotate, a comfortable user experience is at the user’s fingertips.

Toggle and Switch: seamlessly switch control between Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. Hop from streaming on Apple TV to gaming on an iPad, using a simple tap on the desired icon.

Customize Watch Face: The Mudra Band Apple Watch Face provides quick and effortless controls switch between devices while keeping a harmonized input method and a streamlined user experience.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, stated, "We are thrilled to expand the reach of the Mudra Band by launching it on Amazon Marketplace. This platform will allow us to connect with a broader audience and provide users with an innovative device that enhances their interaction with Apple devices. The response to the Mudra Band has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to seeing even more users engaged in heralding an era of wearable neural-based gesture control interfaces.”

The Mudra Band is now available for purchase on Amazon at the following link: https://a.co/d/3ltTsda

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of the Mudra Band, and that Amazon Marketplace will allow us to connect with a broader audience. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

