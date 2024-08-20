More than 3,300 accounting professionals tackle AI learning curve with Spark by Rightworks Labs

A year after the solution’s unveiling, Rightworks offers its free, comprehensive accounting firm-focused guide that simplifies creating an AI policy

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced its accounting-focused generative AI (GenAI) solution, Spark by Rightworks Labs, has surpassed 3,300 users and generated 210,000 interactions with prompts across a range of topics relevant to the profession. In addition to helping demystify and accelerate GenAI implementation for over 1,000 firms, the milestone reveals that more firms are taking the first steps toward GenAI adoption and are exploring its potential to surface efficiencies that optimize business operations.



“For more than 20 years, Rightworks has strategically evolved and formed partnerships to deliver solutions that resolve modern accounting challenges and drive the profession forward,” said Piyum Samaraweera, Chief Product Officer at Rightworks. “With Spark and our new accounting-focused GenAI guide, thousands of professionals are empowered to develop their AI expertise so they can simplify the way they do business and resolve today's unique accounting firm challenges head-on.”

The accounting profession continues to be burdened with critical technology adoption challenges, especially during peak seasons when overwhelming workloads are commonplace. However, AI is increasingly extending a lifeline as more firms are open to exploring the benefits of applying GenAI tools to drive efficiency so they can shift their focus toward providing value-driven client services.

Rightworks unveils free AI implementation guide

In partnership with Jason Staats, Rightworks is offering its free, “Creating an AI framework for your accounting firm” guide with practical steps for using AI easily and effectively while minimizing risk. It outlines the benefits and challenges of implementing GenAI, how to designate an AI champion and provides insight on identifying and selecting the most suitable GenAI tools. The guide also offers advice on setting data input guidelines and implementing a GenAI policy to ensure smooth integration.

"To date it's been a real challenge, and borderline impractical, for many firms to go through the due diligence required to responsibly roll out AI assistants in their firms. I'm very excited to share the free resource I've developed with Rightworks to solve this problem,” said Jason Staats, entrepreneur, CPA and host of the Jason Daily Podcast. “Not only does the guide offer a simplified framework to enable AI usage in a straightforward manner the entire firm can understand, but the companion AI assistant comparison table also summarizes the most important security considerations of leading AI assistants.”

About Spark

Launched in May of 2023 and built specifically for the accounting profession, Spark has helped more than 1,000 firms leverage the power of GenAI to simplify everyday tasks and drive efficiencies. The solution empowers accounting and tax professionals to strengthen and expand their firm's accounting expertise so they can holistically serve their clients. Spark by Rightworks Labs gives firms:

Access to leading GenAI models – Spark offers unlimited access to some of the most powerful large language models (LLMs) on the market, including OpenAI’s GPT-4, Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude, through a single access point. This eliminates the need for separate user accounts and enables quick and seamless adoption of GenAI;

Spark offers unlimited access to some of the most powerful large language models (LLMs) on the market, including OpenAI’s GPT-4, Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude, through a single access point. This eliminates the need for separate user accounts and enables quick and seamless adoption of GenAI; Customizable AI assistants – Users can create a virtual team of specialized AI assistants, such as legal, financial, strategic, marketing and tax advisors, to help firms get the relevant business answers they need;

Users can create a virtual team of specialized AI assistants, such as legal, financial, strategic, marketing and tax advisors, to help firms get the relevant business answers they need; Secure and personalized content – Firms can securely upload proprietary content to generate personalized responses, without having their data used to train the LLMs.

Click here to learn more about Spark. Click here to create a free account and begin implementing the ChatGPT purpose-built for accountants into your business today. To build your own AI policy with help from our free guide, click here.

Connect with Rightworks

Visit our newsroom; read our blog; and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Angel Flores 603-565-2194 aflores@rightworks.com