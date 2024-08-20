The Honest Company Collaborates with Lil' Libros in Celebration of Latin American Culture

Introduces Limited Edition Diapers, Wipes + Baby Personal Care Exclusively at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company, a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products, is excited to announce its second collaboration with Lil' Libros, a beloved publishing brand founded by two Latina mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, on a mission to introduce bilingual literature and the American Latine culture through picture books. This unique partnership brings to life vibrant, culturally inspired product prints inspired by Alebrijes; fantastical creatures deeply rooted in Mexican folk art.



Exclusively available at Walmart as of August 1, 2024, the new product line features baby-friendly, bilingual images designed to engage and educate young minds. These colorful prints celebrate the richness and diversity of Latin American culture, aligning perfectly with both brands' dedication to creating meaningful and educational experiences for families.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lil' Libros, a brand that shares our commitment to diversity, education, and cultural celebration," said Kate Barton, SVP, Chief Growth Officer of The Honest Company. "Through this collaboration, we aim to authentically honor Latin American culture and to provide families with clean- and sustainably-designed products that support their everyday lives."

Lil' Libros co-founders Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein added, "By integrating the magical elements of Alebrijes into The Honest Company's products, we are able to share a piece of our heritage with a wider audience, fostering a love for reading in two languages and cultural pride from a young age."

The limited-edition product line is available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com until November 1, 2024. Parents and caregivers can look forward to high-quality items such as diapers, wipes, and baby care essentials adorned with exclusive Alebrijes-inspired prints, making every day routines a bit more colorful and culturally enriched in two languages.

The Honest Company's baby products are renowned for their high quality, created with baby’s sensitive skin in mind, ensuring they are gentle, safe, and effective for babies. Upholding the "Honest Standard," each product is crafted with a focus on using Clean Conscious® and responsibly sourced ingredients, reflecting the brand's commitment to health and the environment. Parents can trust that Honest products not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing peace of mind and the best care for their little ones.

For more information, please visit Honest.com or Walmart.com.

About The Honest Company:

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Honest Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. Honest products are available via Honest.com, leading online retailers and approximately 50,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

About Lil' Libros:

Lil' Libros was founded in 2014 by Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein with the mission to introduce bilingual literature and American Latine culture through picture books. Celebrating the stories and traditions of Latin America, Lil' Libros aims to inspire a love for reading and cultural pride in young children.

