DP World Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Growth in Ecuador

Five years of progressive operations highlight USD$1.2 billion investment, strengthening Ecuador’s role in facilitating global trade.

POSORJA, ECUADOR, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, celebrates five years of operations at the Port of Posorja in Ecuador this month. The milestone marks significant contributions to the Ecuadorian port industry and reinforces the region’s role as a pivotal gateway to global trade.

Inaugurated in 2019, the DP World terminal at Posorja remains at the forefront of the maritime sector in Ecuador, thanks to a $1.2 billion investment over a 50-year concession period. This investment helped develop the port of Posorja from a greenfield site into what the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) ranks as the third most-efficient port in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador and Peru, said: “Reflecting on the past five years, DP World in Posorja has not only boosted our operational capabilities but also significantly contributed to Ecuador's economic landscape. This milestone highlights our ongoing commitment to advancing trade infrastructure and logistics solutions that support sustainable economic growth.”

To date, approximately $500 million has been invested in the terminal, positioning it among the most technologically advanced and secure ports in the region. The port features a state-of-the-art terminal with 21 kilometers of access road and a 21-nautical-mile deepwater channel, enhancing the port’s capacity and efficiency. Around $140 million additional will be earmarked for berth expansion in 2024, which will enable the terminal to handle at least two fully loaded post-Panamax vessels simultaneously.

Earlier this year, the port welcomed three new Maersk service routes, underscoring its role as one of the most efficient ports in South America.

DP World continues to be a key player in enhancing Ecuador's connectivity. The Posorja terminal connects with more than 40 ports around the world and offers seven shipping services linking major global markets in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, the South Pacific, and North America.

In 2023, the terminal handled 510,533 TEUs, accounting for 20% of the national market. The first half of 2024 saw the port facilitating the export of over 53 million boxes of bananas (28% of the national market), demonstrating its vital role in the nation's export economy.

“As we look ahead, DP World will continue to push the boundaries of what a port can contribute to the maritime industry in Latin America. local and international trading ecosystem. Through innovative strategies and a dedicated team, we will continue to boost Ecuador’s efficiency and connectivity as we work to exceed the evolving demands of global trade,” Merino said.

Security and efficiency are cornerstones at DP World. Posorja was the first Ecuadorian port to implement X-ray scanners to non-intrusively inspect 100% of export cargo. The port also features unique infrastructures such as a modern truck plaza, being the only port in the country with this modern and safe infrastructure available for land transport. Investments have also been made in a secure land transport corridor, which includes checkpoints and patrol units from the urban area to the terminal.

Further deepening its community ties, DP World champions significant social and environmental initiatives, such as the Operators of the Future program promoting female workforce inclusion, collaboration with ESPOL university for technical education, and the Sembrando Vida mangrove reforestation program, which underscores the port's commitment to environmental sustainability. The company's decarbonization strategy has prevented the generation of more than 45,000 tons of CO2 through various projects.

