AIM ImmunoTech Announces Print Publication and Further Positive Findings from a Study Evaluating Ampligen® in the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer in the Journal Clinical Cancer Research

Data demonstrate compelling evidence of the immune-stimulatory properties linked to TLR-3 activation through Ampligen

Additional commentary published discussing the potential of Ampligen and two other drugs

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM”) today announced the official print publication of the data analysis from a long-term Early Access Program (“EAP”) studying the company’s drug Ampligen® (rintatolimod) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”). The manuscript titled “Rintatolimod in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer enhances Anti-Tumor Immunity through Dendritic Cell-Mediated T Cell Responses,” appears in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, one of oncology’s most prestigious journals.

Ampligen is a dsRNA product candidate that acts via the TLR-3 receptor present on several immune cells, epithelial cells and tumors. Researchers at the Erasmus University Medical Center (“Erasmus MC”) found that Ampligen treatment in pancreatic cancer patients enhances peripheral immune activity at the transcriptomic and proteomic levels, particularly involving type 1 conventional dendritic cells (cDC1s) and T cells. Post-Ampligen, the increased peripheral abundance of BTLA+XCR1+ cDC1s and CD4+SELL+ T cells correlated with improved clinical outcomes. Patients with stable disease exhibited pronounced overexpression of genes related to DC and T cell activation. Notably, the expression of immune checkpoints PD-L1 and PD-L2 decreased post-Ampligen across all patients.

“We are grateful to the Erasmus team for their continued contributions to the advancement of Ampligen,” said AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels “There remains a large and growing unmet need for safe and effective treatments for pancreatic cancer. This data continues to provide us with further insight into Ampligen’s ability to improve progression-free survival and overall survival and enables us to identify cancer patients who might benefit more from Ampligen treatment than they would from other known cancer treatments.”

Prof. Casper H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, Pancreato-biliary Surgeon at Erasmus MC and co-author of the published paper, added, “We continue to be encouraged by this data which suggests Ampligen infusions modulate PD-L1 and PD-L2 expression in the tumor microenvironment, while at the same time they upregulate Ki67+CD4+ and Ki67+CD8+ T-cells. We continue to make progress in the ongoing DURIPANC trial, which looks at the combination effect of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s durvalumab and look forward to continuing evaluation of its potential for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.”

In addition to the published manuscript, further commentary discussing the potential of Ampligen and two other drugs, referencing findings from the journal article, were published. Key highlights from the additional commentary include:

Ampligen has been found to be also safely used through a systemic route.

Interesting increases in cDC1 numbers and cytokines governing T-cell activation and migration are found to be upregulated.

Researchers detected an important enrichment of B-cell numbers in peripheral blood from patients treated with Ampligen. B-cells correlated with long-term (>1 year) survival in a previous study.



AIM is currently evaluating Ampligen as a therapy for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in the Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC clinical study (NCT05927142) and as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma in the Phase 2 AMP-270 clinical study (NCT05494697).

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Publication of this data, and pre-clinical and clinical success seen to date, does not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved for the commercial treatment of cancers. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

