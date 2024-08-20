Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack Interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Southern Company: 23 Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases



Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an energy company providing electric and gas service to nine million customers across the United States.

Advisor Access spoke with Southern Company’s chairman, president and CEO, Chris Womack, about the company’s business model, culture and plans for future growth.

Advisor Access: For readers unfamiliar with Southern Company, would you share an overview of the company?

Chris Womack: Southern Company is one of the largest utility holding companies in the United States. We are focused on providing clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to customers through vertically integrated, state-regulated electric utilities in three states, state-regulated natural gas distribution utilities in four states, and a competitive wholesale generation business that serves customers throughout the country…

AA: Since your transition to CEO over a year ago, what have your observations been and what are you excited about for the future?

CW: Southern Company is a great company…For example, we are very proud of the completion of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, the first new nuclear units completed in the United States in over three decades…

AA: How has the manufacturing renaissance in the Southeast affected Southern Company’s core business operations and how does the company manage this growth?

CW: The strong Southeast economy, including favorable business climates and expansions in manufacturing, continues to drive net in-migration and customer growth into our service territories…

AA: With the recent achievement of commercial operation of Units 3 and 4, the four-unit Vogtle nuclear site is now the largest generator of clean energy in the U.S. Would you discuss Southern Company’s outlook for building new generation to serve the growth that you’re seeing?

CW: We could not be prouder of the team’s perseverance and commitment to successfully complete the new nuclear units at Plant Vogtle…

AA: On April 22, 2024, Southern Company announced an 8-cent dividend increase to an annualized rate of $2.88 per share, continuing 23 years of dividend increases. Why is the dividend so important to Southern Company?

CW: This year represents our 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase, and for the last 77 years – dating back to 1948 – Southern Company has paid a dividend that was equal to or greater than that of the previous year. This is a track record that we are extraordinarily proud of…

AA: Thank you, Chris.

